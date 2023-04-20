BMO Capital Maintains Alcoa (AA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.87% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $56.01. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.87% from its latest reported closing price of $41.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is $12,227MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.60.

Alcoa Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $41.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 7.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RECS - Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Natixis holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 1,328.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 88.80% over the last quarter.

FLAPX - Fidelity Flex Mid Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 21.81% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 103K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 17.37% over the last quarter.

PESAX - LargeCap Value Fund III R-1 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 19.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.27%, an increase of 40.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.96% to 170,077K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

See all Alcoa regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.