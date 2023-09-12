BMO Capital Maintains Adobe (ADBE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.56% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adobe is 566.94. The forecasts range from a low of 432.28 to a high of $693.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.56% from its latest reported closing price of 542.22.

The projected annual revenue for Adobe is 19,805MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 169 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADBE is 0.77%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 410,998K shares. The put/call ratio of ADBE is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,304K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,921K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,683K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,762K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,461K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,866K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 879.56% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,765K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Adobe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences.

