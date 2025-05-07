BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VITL is 0.22%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 48,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,431K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 80.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,529K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,450K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 37.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,210K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 55.85% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,059K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 75.81% over the last quarter.

