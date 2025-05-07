Stocks

BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) with Outperform Recommendation

May 07, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Vital Farms (BIT:1VITL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VITL is 0.22%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 48,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IT:1VITL / Vital Farms, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,431K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 80.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,529K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,450K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 37.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,210K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 55.85% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,059K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VITL by 75.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.