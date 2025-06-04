BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.05% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is 9,11 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6,67 € to a high of 11,33 €. The average price target represents an increase of 84.05% from its latest reported closing price of 4,95 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is 127MM, an increase of 89.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U6Z is 0.17%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 365,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 27,889K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,230K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 60.88% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 27,033K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 0.26% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 19,716K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,157K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 15,606K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,336K shares , representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 41.30% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 13,287K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,603K shares , representing an increase of 50.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 45.15% over the last quarter.

