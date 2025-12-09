BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of United Airlines Holdings (UAL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of United Airlines Holdings (NasdaqGS:UAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.63% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings is $125.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.88 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.63% from its latest reported closing price of $104.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Airlines Holdings is 56,293MM, a decrease of 3.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,631 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.23%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 342,887K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,015K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,996K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 18,003K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,835K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 14,774K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,515K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 13.02% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,606K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,112K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,530K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 4.12% over the last quarter.

