BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Toast (TOST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Toast is $39.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $37.60 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Toast is 5,630MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.39%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 482,474K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 41,176K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,203K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,323K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 5.63% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 22,903K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,641K shares , representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 19.88% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 19,912K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,630K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 16,264K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,174K shares , representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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