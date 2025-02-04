BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Terreno Realty (TRNO) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.99% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terreno Realty is $69.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.99% from its latest reported closing price of $65.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Terreno Realty is 353MM, a decrease of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terreno Realty. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNO is 0.34%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 126,957K shares. The put/call ratio of TRNO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,935K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,766K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,942K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 60.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,319K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 92.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,292K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,808K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

