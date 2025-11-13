BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Teladoc Health (TDOC) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teladoc Health is $9.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $7.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc Health is 3,353MM, an increase of 32.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.07%, an increase of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 153,222K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,840K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,510K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,322K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,533K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,371K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,597K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 5.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,288K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 2.39% over the last quarter.

