BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Stifel Financial (SF) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial is $128.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from its latest reported closing price of $111.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial is 5,274MM, an increase of 3.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SF is 0.29%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 113,092K shares. The put/call ratio of SF is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,346K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,139K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,033K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 82.17% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,921K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 3.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,389K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.