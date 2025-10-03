BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of State Street (STT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of State Street (NYSE:STT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.47% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for State Street is $122.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from its latest reported closing price of $115.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,944MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,874 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.29%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 311,337K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,717K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,637K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,566K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,095K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,091K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,330K shares , representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,621K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,690K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.