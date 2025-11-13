BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Sotera Health (SHC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Sotera Health (NasdaqGS:SHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is $17.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from its latest reported closing price of $16.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is 1,220MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.40%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 293,780K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 73,823K shares representing 25.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 49,215K shares representing 17.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 20,010K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 11,500K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,038K shares , representing an increase of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 10.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,053K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

