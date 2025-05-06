BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Shopify (BRSE:307) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Shopify (BRSE:307) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 192 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 307 is 0.65%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 1,023,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 59,777K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,366K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 28.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 53,103K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,606K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,901K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,769K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 36,516K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,548K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 33.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 29,162K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,279K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

