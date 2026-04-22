BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.20% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $66.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.20% from its latest reported closing price of $48.61 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 5,320MM, an increase of 27.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an decrease of 459 owner(s) or 52.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.27%, an increase of 30.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.86% to 74,163K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,607K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,206K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,779K shares , representing a decrease of 61.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,697K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,644K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 5.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,080K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 11.97% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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