BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Raymond James Financial (RJF) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Raymond James Financial is $181.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $157.56 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of $166.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Raymond James Financial is 14,821MM, an increase of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond James Financial. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RJF is 0.27%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 183,283K shares. The put/call ratio of RJF is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 10,014K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,719K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,569K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,935K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 85.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,842K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,837K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,617K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares , representing an increase of 29.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 40.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,154K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RJF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

