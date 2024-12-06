BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Q32 Bio (QTTB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Q32 Bio (NasdaqGM:QTTB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 271.72% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Q32 Bio is $88.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 271.72% from its latest reported closing price of $23.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Q32 Bio is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q32 Bio. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 108.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTTB is 0.16%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.77% to 9,630K shares. The put/call ratio of QTTB is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,253K shares representing 18.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,092K shares representing 17.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,103K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 404K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

Arch Venture holds 320K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

