BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Q32 Bio (LSE:0T6G) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Q32 Bio (LSE:0T6G) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q32 Bio. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 109.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0T6G is 0.16%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.56% to 9,630K shares.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,253K shares representing 18.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,092K shares representing 17.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,103K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 404K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

Arch Venture holds 320K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

