BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (BIT:1PNW) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (BIT:1PNW) with a Market Perform recommendation.

There are 1,173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PNW is 0.21%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 143,233K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,465K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,691K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNW by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,460K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,865K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNW by 35.88% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,727K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,427K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,117K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNW by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,146K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNW by 89.76% over the last quarter.

