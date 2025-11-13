BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Phreesia (PHR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.49% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is $34.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 49.49% from its latest reported closing price of $23.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is 553MM, an increase of 22.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.20%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 76,608K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 3,325K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 10.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,135K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,135K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,679K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,483K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares , representing a decrease of 51.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 32.46% over the last quarter.

