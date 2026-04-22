BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of PayPal Holdings (PYPL) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of PayPal Holdings (NasdaqGS:PYPL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.23% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is $51.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.23% from its latest reported closing price of $51.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 36,403MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,711 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 1,004 owner(s) or 36.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.24%, an increase of 30.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.37% to 711,753K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,132K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,954K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 26,219K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,119K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,472K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,766K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 16,269K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 15,258K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,140K shares , representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 17.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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