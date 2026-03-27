BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Parker-Hannifin (PH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.70% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is $1,044.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $624.62 to a high of $1,226.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.70% from its latest reported closing price of $887.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 20,606MM, an increase of 0.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an decrease of 701 owner(s) or 27.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.30%, an increase of 21.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.65% to 116,547K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Procyon Private Wealth Partners holds 5,069K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,927K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,772K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,714K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,686K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 43.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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