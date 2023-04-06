BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of XPO Logistics (XPO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO Logistics is $47.16. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.11% from its latest reported closing price of $29.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPO Logistics is $7,684MM, a decrease of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 60.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 145.06% over the last quarter.

IUSV - iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 26.21% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 285K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

QGRO - American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO Logistics. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.20%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 121,459K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

See all XPO Logistics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.