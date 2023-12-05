BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Western Union (WU) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Western Union (NYSE:WU) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.53% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Union is 13.56. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.53% from its latest reported closing price of 11.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western Union is 4,199MM, a decrease of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Union. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WU is 0.17%, an increase of 19.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 375,653K shares. The put/call ratio of WU is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,132K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,123K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WU by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 17,855K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,446K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 20.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,686K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WU by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,499K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,411K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 11,426K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,489K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WU by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Western Union Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Western Union connects businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.