BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Veralto (VLTO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veralto is 91.46. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of 86.31.

The projected annual revenue for Veralto is 5,259MM, an increase of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an increase of 1,426 owner(s) or 1,159.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLTO is 0.14%, an increase of 74.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 863.49% to 234,258K shares. The put/call ratio of VLTO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,676K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 6,544K shares.

Brown Advisory holds 6,419K shares.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 84.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTO by 417.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,582K shares.

