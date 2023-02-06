BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Stag Industrial (STAG) with Outperform Recommendation

On February 6, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Stag Industrial with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.82% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stag Industrial is $37.32. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from its latest reported closing price of $36.30.

The projected annual revenue for Stag Industrial is $703MM, an increase of 10.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68, a decrease of 48.76%.

Stag Industrial Declares $0.12 Dividend

Stag Industrial said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.47 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $36.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 7.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,125,676 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,162,243 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 15.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,344,521 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,260,523 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 2.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,550,185 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521,089 shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 4,500,000 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,433,840 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059,997 shares, representing an increase of 53.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 115.34% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stag Industrial. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STAG is 0.3588%, an increase of 11.2575%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 187,761K shares.

STAG Industrial Background Information

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

