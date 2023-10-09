BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Prime Medicine (PRME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is 22.61. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 154.62% from its latest reported closing price of 8.88.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.14%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106.94% to 10,091K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,223K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 1.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 78.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 421.71% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,176K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 65.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 230.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,003K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 75.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 361.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 902K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 74.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 336.22% over the last quarter.

