BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Pinterest (PINS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.18% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is 36.97. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.18% from its latest reported closing price of 37.79.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is 4,030MM, an increase of 36.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.33%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 581,511K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,855K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,959K shares, representing a decrease of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 21,247K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,764K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 26.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,161K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 15,565K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,256K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information



Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

