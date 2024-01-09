BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Netflix (NFLX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Netflix (NasdaqGS:NFLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.38% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is 478.35. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.38% from its latest reported closing price of 485.03.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 38,593MM, an increase of 17.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.63%, a decrease of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 415,071K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,796K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,331K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,378K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,666K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,431K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,661K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,479K shares, representing a decrease of 63.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 46.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,548K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

