BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Metals Acquisition (MTAL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals Acquisition. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 54.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTAL is 0.57%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.77% to 13,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,490K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,934K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,485K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,468K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTAL by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,278K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing a decrease of 31.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTAL by 19.37% over the last quarter.

