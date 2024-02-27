BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Korro Bio (NasdaqCM:KRRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.29% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Korro Bio is 119.00. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 137.29% from its latest reported closing price of 50.15.

The projected annual revenue for Korro Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korro Bio. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 444.44% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KRRO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,119K shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company.

NEA Management Company holds 1,073K shares representing 13.42% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 529K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 529K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Artal Group holds 419K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company.

