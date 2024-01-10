BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NasdaqGS:IAS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.98% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is 21.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 46.98% from its latest reported closing price of 14.52.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is 577MM, an increase of 26.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.34%, a decrease of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 159,665K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 77,660K shares representing 49.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 14.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 3,770K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 58.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 48.18% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,280K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 25.14% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,639K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 39.64% over the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

