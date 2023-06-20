BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Entegris (ENTG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 20, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.01% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entegris is 105.43. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.01% from its latest reported closing price of 106.51.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is 3,866MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

Entegris Declares $0.10 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $106.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -12.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.30%, a decrease of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 176,271K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,902K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,673K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 8,793K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares, representing an increase of 41.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 84.89% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,811K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,490K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,470K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Entegris Background Information

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

