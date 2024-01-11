BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Enova International (ENVA) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.27% Upside

As of December 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enova International is 59.67. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.27% from its latest reported closing price of 55.11.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,323MM, an increase of 127.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 31,416K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,079K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 5.60% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing a decrease of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,052K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 28.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 863K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Enova International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

