BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of eBay (EBAY) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of eBay (NasdaqGS:EBAY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for eBay is 45.91. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of 42.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for eBay is 10,243MM, an increase of 1.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

eBay Declares $0.25 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $42.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1814 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.29%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 512,154K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,558K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,787K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,732K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,418K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,884K shares, representing an increase of 28.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 44.41% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,051K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,389K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,994K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 2.07% over the last quarter.

EBay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.