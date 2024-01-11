BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,072.41% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcadium Lithium is 71.40. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,072.41% from its latest reported closing price of 6.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadium Lithium. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTM is 0.23%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 7,295K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTM is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRPAX - PGIM Jennison MLP Fund holds 501K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Mlp Income Fund holds 476K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 467K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 23.86% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 436K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.