BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (GOOGL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOGL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.87% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is 155.32. The forecasts range from a low of 129.14 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.87% from its latest reported closing price of 138.84.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 357,571MM, an increase of 20.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.94%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 5,079,203K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184,823K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,283K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142,570K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 123,404K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,308K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 113,724K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 99,790K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares, representing an increase of 95.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

