BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Airbnb (ABNB) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Airbnb (NasdaqGS:ABNB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is 135.83. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of 140.08.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 11,271MM, an increase of 17.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 242 owner(s) or 14.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.43%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.21% to 392,907K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,417K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,875K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,542K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,507K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,205K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,418K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,608K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,582K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 20.97% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 11,071K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,554K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

