BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Air Lease (AL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.41% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease is 53.68. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.41% from its latest reported closing price of 40.54.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease is 3,242MM, an increase of 26.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.71.

Air Lease Declares $0.21 Dividend

On November 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on January 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $40.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.34%, a decrease of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 126,691K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,625K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 87.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,287K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,176K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,721K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 90.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,715K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

