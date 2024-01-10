BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. is 82.98. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of 73.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AerCap Holdings N.V. is 7,633MM, an increase of 2.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerCap Holdings N.V.. This is a decrease of 140 owner(s) or 22.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AER is 0.65%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.85% to 209,095K shares. The put/call ratio of AER is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 30,859K shares representing 15.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,198K shares, representing a decrease of 153.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 36.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,028K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,127K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 13,050K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares, representing an increase of 37.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 76.85% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,674K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,723K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 5,589K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 31.80% over the last quarter.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.