BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 79.23% from its latest reported closing price of 12.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 440.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31,224.60% to 14,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,811K shares representing 21.94% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,008K shares representing 13.72% ownership of the company.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 1,653K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,634K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,223K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company.

See all Acrivon Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.