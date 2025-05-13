BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of NorthWestern Energy Group (NasdaqGS:NWE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.99% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for NorthWestern Energy Group is $62.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.08 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from its latest reported closing price of $54.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NorthWestern Energy Group is 1,544MM, an increase of 2.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthWestern Energy Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWE is 0.20%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.49% to 80,315K shares. The put/call ratio of NWE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,960K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing a decrease of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 4.08% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,376K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 10.91% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,244K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares , representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 13.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,986K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 7.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,923K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

