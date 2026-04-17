BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of NETSTREIT (NTST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for NETSTREIT is $22.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $20.41 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NETSTREIT is 188MM, a decrease of 3.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in NETSTREIT. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 48.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.06%, an increase of 68.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.80% to 113,314K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,226K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,958K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 47.79% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 4,765K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing an increase of 17.88%.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,317K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares , representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,027K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 63.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 147.68% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 3,956K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.