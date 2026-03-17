BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Navan (NAVN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Navan (NasdaqGS:NAVN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.80% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Navan is $24.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 179.80% from its latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Navan is 699MM, an increase of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 49,921K shares representing 21.39% ownership of the company.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 27,195K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 16,047K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company.

Cosmic Management holds 7,139K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

Napean Trading & Investment Co (Singapore) PTE holds 5,874K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.