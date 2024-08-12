BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Morningstar (MORN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Morningstar (NasdaqGS:MORN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Morningstar is $341.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $305.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morningstar is 2,417MM, an increase of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morningstar. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORN is 0.26%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 31,991K shares. The put/call ratio of MORN is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 2,595K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares , representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,699K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 66.26% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,434K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,309K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,227K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morningstar, Inc. is an American financial services firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Joe Mansueto in 1984. It provides an array ofinvestment researchand investment management services.

