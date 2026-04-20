BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (KD) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.77% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $27.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.77% from its latest reported closing price of $14.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 17,367MM, an increase of 14.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an decrease of 433 owner(s) or 37.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.06%, an increase of 67.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.94% to 189,960K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 15,466K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,119K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,443K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,457K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 53.70% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 3,816K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 54.37% over the last quarter.

Sound Shore Management holds 2,974K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing an increase of 31.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 24.45% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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