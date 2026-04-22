BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Klarna Group (KLAR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.45% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Klarna Group is $22.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 50.45% from its latest reported closing price of $14.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Klarna Group is 4,618MM, an increase of 31.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klarna Group. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAR is 1.53%, an increase of 29.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.26% to 193,988K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 55,029K shares representing 14.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 17,407K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 15,400K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 14,470K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,886K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,518K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAR by 17.97% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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