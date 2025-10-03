BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security (KKRT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:KKRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security is $32.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.19 to a high of $37.98. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from its latest reported closing price of $26.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 714K shares.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 250K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 200K shares.

LPXAX - Cohen & Steers Low Duration Preferred & Income Fund,Inc. holds 153K shares.

TCNBX - Ambrus Tax-Conscious National Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 150K shares.

