BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of IDEX (IEX) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.12% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for IDEX is $229.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.12% from its latest reported closing price of $186.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for IDEX is 3,510MM, an increase of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEX. This is an decrease of 596 owner(s) or 47.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEX is 0.16%, an increase of 25.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.52% to 76,039K shares. The put/call ratio of IEX is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,693K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares , representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,227K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing an increase of 46.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 101.47% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,255K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,035K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,977K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 0.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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