BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Houlihan Lokey (HLI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.03% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey is $211.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $243.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.03% from its latest reported closing price of $201.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey is 2,568MM, an increase of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLI is 0.31%, an increase of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 69,903K shares. The put/call ratio of HLI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,007K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,472K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 2.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,752K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,738K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,459K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 84.57% over the last quarter.

