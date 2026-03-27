BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Honeywell International (HON) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Honeywell International (NasdaqGS:HON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is $247.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.26 to a high of $300.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $223.14 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is 40,570MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an decrease of 868 owner(s) or 23.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.28%, an increase of 28.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 532,807K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 53,209K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing an increase of 99.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,717K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 13,277K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,799K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,227K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,197K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,093K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,820K shares , representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 12.36% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.