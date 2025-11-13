BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of HealthEquity (HQY) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.27% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for HealthEquity is $123.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.27% from its latest reported closing price of $100.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HealthEquity is 1,201MM, a decrease of 5.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31, a decrease of 6.05% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,097 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthEquity. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.40%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 119,579K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,101K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,234K shares , representing a decrease of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 6.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,822K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,366K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,196K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 55.28% over the last quarter.

